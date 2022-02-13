Is Disney Reconsidering Turning Splash Mountain to ‘Princess and the Frog’?

After a little more than a month’s worth of closure, the popular attraction Splash Mountain officially opened to Walt Disney World Resort Guests this week.

Splash Mountain, located in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort has been temporarily closed for this past month as it underwent a lengthy refurbishment.

While some Guests were hoping the refurbishment would lead to The Princess and the Frog retheme that Disney announced was coming several years ago, the ride remained with its classic controversial theme from The Song of the South (1946).

Though Disney Parks announced the retheme and it seems this will come at some point in the future, there could be signs that they are reconsidering.

When Disney reopened the Splash Mountain ride this week, the blurb at the bottom of the webpage that had previously noted that the ride would one day be transformed into The Princess and the Frog had been removed.

While it could be that Disney simply forgot to add the paragraph back to its page, this could perhaps be a sign that the company is rethinking its previous plans.

At this point, however, we would still point to a retheme coming in the future. Some Guests have noted since riding Splash Mountain that some of the animatronics on the ride weren’t replaced or fixed. This would, obviously, make sense if Disney was planning to retheme the ride in the near future.

Disney World describes Splash Mountain this way:

A Hare-Raising Ride

Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br'er Rabbit as he looks for his "laughing place." But be warned: Br'er Bear and Br'er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" and "Ev'rybody's Got a Laughing Place." Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!