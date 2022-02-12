Splash Mountain Reopens At Disney Amid Retheme Anticipation

After a refurbishment that felt like it took forever and an extended delay at Magic Kingdom earlier today, Splash Mountain, the beloved Disney water ride has finally reopened at Walt Disney World.

The ride was supposed to return earlier today but faced an extended closure for an unknown reason. As you can see below, the official Walt Disney World Resort app shows the ride back and fully operating, already reaching a wait time of over an hour.

The incredibly-popular attraction, located in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has been temporarily closed for this past month as it underwent a lengthy refurbishment. Some Guests theorized that this prolonged refurbishment might’ve been part of the upcoming The Princess and the Frog retheme. This controversial retheming of the ride was announced a few years back, as Disney cited The Song of the South (1946), the movie which Splash Mountain was based on was insensitive and not appropriate for the Parks in this day and age.

More on the upcoming retheme below:

Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou. In 1966, Walt himself opened New Orleans Square when it became the first new “land” added to Disneyland park, so it feels natural to link the story and the incredible music of “The Princess and the Frog” to our parks. The voice of Princess Tiana and Tony Award-winning actress, Anika Noni Rose, shared, “It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana’s presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Mardi Gras celebration we’ve been waiting for, and I’m here for it!” The approach to retheming or “plussing” attractions (as Walt Disney referred to it) begins with Imagineers asking the question, how can we build upon or elevate the experience and tell a fresh, relevant story? It’s a continuous process that Imagineers are deeply passionate about. And with this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.

If you have never ridden the fan-favorite ride, the official Disney World description of Splash Mountain reads:

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance

