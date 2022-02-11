Splash Mountain Fails to Reopen After Lengthy Closure

The popular attraction, Splash Mountain, located in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has been temporarily closed for this past month as it is underwent a lengthy refurbishment, which many were speculating was related to the upcoming The Princess and the Frog retheme.

The ride was set to reopen today, February 11; however it looks like Guests will have to wait to once again visit the Laughing Place as Splash Mountain failed to reopen this morning.

After a petition coincidentally made its rounds on the internet, Disney Parks announced last summer that the classic theme park attraction Splash Mountain — which opened in the late ’80s and early ’90s at the California and Florida theme parks — would be rethemed to the 2009 Disney Princess animated movie The Princess and the Frog. Again, this retheme will be taking place at both Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and Disneyland park in Disneyland Resort.

According to Disney, the soon-to-be attraction will pick up after the final kiss in The Princess and the Frog as Guests join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure “featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.”

However, we want to note that Splash Mountain at Disney World has been closed temporarily for its annual refurbishment, meaning this closure is not related to The Princess and the Frog retheme.

Additionally, Splash Mountain was set to reopen this morning, but it looks like Guests will have to wait a bit longer to ride as the attraction did not open with the rest of the Park. When looking at My Disney Experience, there is not a current wait time for Splash Mountain despite many other attractions having their wait times posted — indicating the fan-favorite attraction is not open.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Splash Mountain and The Princess and the Frog retheme, but for now, Splash Mountain will remain as is, and the recent month-long closure is for annual refurbishment.

If you have never ridden the fan-favorite ride, the official Disney World description of Splash Mountain reads:

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance

