New Disney Restaurant Evacuates, Guest Claims “Tens of Thousands” Lost From Unpaid Bills

The newest dining location available for Guests is Space 220, which recently opened next to Mission Space. Space 220 blasts Guests off to space in a carefully Imagineered elevator which allows them to feel like they are actually traveling, and can see what it looks like from both the up and down direction. Much like the Haunted Mansion elevator illusion, Guests truly feel transported at the end of the experience. The option to dine at Space 220 is a hard one to secure, as reservations are often sold out, which makes every meal count (plus, with such high price points, every meal means is expected to be delicious and perfect).

Recently, it seems that Disney had to evacuate the dining location, however. A Guest who was evacuated commented on their experience via a Reddit post. Un_Less posted:

Someone accidentally pulled the fire alarm around 8:30 tonight. The lights went up, the space scene shifted from night to day, emergency lights started flashing and an automated voice instructed everyone to evacuate. After a minute or two of confusion the waiters told us there was no emergency and to sit tight. But evidently after another ten minutes they realized there was no fixing it and they told us we should go ahead and leave. Instead of taking the elevator down they took us through a back emergency exit. On the bright side we got our drinks and appetizers for free and caught the fireworks when we otherwise wouldn’t have. That place must have lost tens of thousands tonight.

It seems that some of the magic of the elevator system was likely ruined due to the untimely evacuation. However, for the safety of the Guests, that is always preferred than to be stuck in an unsafe building. As the post notes, it seems that all of the Guests were safe and were able to enjoy Harmonious in the meantime! From the post, it appears that the dining experience was cut short as they only made it to appetizers on the Prix Fixe menu before having to end their dining experience. The Guest assumed that the location lost “tens of thousands” from all of the lost revenue on food and beverage from the customers dining, as well as others with reservations that were not able to be attended to.

Space 220 is an excellent experience for space lovers, and provides excellent food, but Guests should prepare to spend at least $80.00 per person, excluding tax and tips without any drinks for dinner service.

Disney describes the dining location as:

A Stellar Adventure

Embark on the ultimate culinary exploration from this new expansion of the Mission: SPACE Pavilion. Step inside Space 220 Restaurant—featuring a celestial panorama from a space station—for a delicious meal. To begin your journey, board a special space elevator that will ascend to the stars! Along the way, viewports will give you an aerial view of EPCOT as you travel high above the planet. As you dine, peer out and enjoy amazing daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up. Out-of-This-World Dining

Sit down to a prix-fixe, 2-course meal at lunch or a prix-fixe, 3-course meal at dinner—both featuring modern American cuisine. Start with your choice of appetizer, like Space Greens or Blue Moon Cauliflower. For your main course, choose from delicious options like the Bluehouse Salmon. After dinner, delight in a sweet send-off when you order the Lemon Mousse or Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake for dessert. Specialty beverages––like the Celestial Cosmopolitan or the Planetary Punch––are also available, along with a wide selection of craft beer.

