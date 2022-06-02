All Disney Parks at Capacity Multiple Days This Week

If you are staying at Disney today, we hope you already booked it.

As the summer months approach us, crowds will continue to fill the Walt Disney World Resort. Though Walt Disney World is still faced with a limited capacity due to COVID-19, the Parks have never felt more crowded.

We have seen this with past holidays like Labor Day and now Memorial Day, along with upcoming holidays which are already booked solid like The 4th of July. This is also true for some dates this week

According to the official Walt Disney World website, there are no Park passes available today, June 2, and tomorrow, June 3. This is not just for Disney’s most popular Park, Magic Kingdom, but EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom as well.

Check out the photo below:

Theme Park Reservation Availability

