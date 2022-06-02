There’s a Little-Known Hack For Getting Fresh Groceries During Your Disney Trip

If you’ve ever visited Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, there’s little doubt that you know why it’s called “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” But you’ve probably also concluded that it’s among the most expensive places on Earth — there’s a reason, after all, that t-shirts that say “Most Expensive Day Ever” and “Hakuna NoDolla” exist.

One way many Disney World visitors save money when staying on property is having groceries delivered ahead of their arrival. While the fact that grocery delivery to the Parks exists isn’t exactly unknown, some Guests fear that cold food, in particular, will go bad if they don’t perfectly time their arrivals.

Now, some Reddit users have shared a hack, of sorts, that gives Guests the ability to order cold groceries without fear — Disney World Resort hotel staff will actually refrigerate food when it is delivered.

The conversation started when one Disney Parks fan inquired:

Curious if anyone has experience with ordering groceries from Walmart for delivery to Art of Animation. Which Walmart location is best? Is there a way to order in advance or wait until you’re there? I don’t see an option for delaying delivery. Any special arrangements that we need to make at the hotel? We have used Garden Grocer in the past and it was pretty simple, but Walmart has a significantly better selection for significantly cheaper. Any help or advice would be appreciated. Related: Disney Hotel Undergoing Revamp, All-New Pixar Theme Coming Soon

u/guitwiz quickly responded, confirming that Cast Members will make sure that cold groceries are refrigerated when they are dropped off, even if Guests haven’t yet checked in:

I placed our Walmart order the day before we got there and chose a delivery spot the evening of our first day. I believe you can book out 24 or 48 hours in advance. The app automatically sends your order to the best location, so just enter the AoA address and Walmart will do the rest. I’ve done it multiple times at AoA and it always worked well. They’ll take it to the guest services desk right out front of the lobby. I believe they also refrigerate what needs it, but we’re always there within 10 minutes of delivery just in case! Related: Disney Reportedly Keeps In-Room Fridges Too Warm to Store Food

Another Guest, going by u/sudifirjfhfjvicodke noted that while Disney will keep food refrigerated, it is important to bear in mind that grocery delivery services will sometimes substitute items before Guests notice:

We had Walmart deliver to Art of Animation a few months back. They delivered right to the Bell Services desk and they refrigerated the stuff that needed to stay cold. So you can absolutely have them deliver before you actually arrive there. We placed the order the day before and scheduled delivery shortly before we were set to arrive at AoA. The one thing to be aware of is that they will shop for your order a few hours before they actually deliver it. If there’s anything out of stock, they’ll automatically substitute it for something similar, but you only have a short time window to reject their substitutions. If you don’t have internet access during this time (i.e. on a plane), you’ll miss your chance to do that. That happened to us. They substituted a couple of things for us for things we didn’t really want/need and our window to reject that ended literally as our plane landed at MCO. Not a big deal, just a very mild annoyance.

Next time you’re at Disney World, make sure you take advantage of this hack to get fresh, chilled groceries delivered directly to your Resort hotel!

Do you take advantage of grocery delivery during Disney vacations?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!