Disney’s Grand Floridian Might Be Getting New Theming Soon

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is arguably the most prestigious hotel on Walt Disney World Resort property.

Although there are other Disney Deluxe Resorts — including Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort — the Grand Floridian is the crown jewel on property.

Now, it seems that the turn-of-the-century-inspired hotel might be getting some theming updates. The information comes courtesy of a recently filed construction permit that lists “General Construction” as its purpose.

While this is a vague description that can mean anything from a minor change to a major overhaul, the key thing here, however, is the name of the contractor who will be completing the project.

MLC Theming, Inc. is a specialty company that generally works on large-scale ride theming projects — in fact, they are currently also slated to do work on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park — so it is intriguing to see their name on a Resort hotel permit.

MLC Theming’s LinkedIn profile describes the company as:

MLC THEMING, INC. is a creative, specialty construction company located in the greater Orlando FL area. Our mission is to be the undeniable contractor of choice within the theming industry through teamwork, creative planning, and delivery of excellence. We are masters of our trade, including scenic painting and aging of structures, fabricating facades, carving rock work, and more.

While details about the exact nature of this new Grand Floridian construction permit have not been shared, it is possible that Disney could be doing anything from a new lobby mural to a massive re-theme at the popular Resort.

More on Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

The official description of Disney World’s most sumptuous Disney Deluxe Resort reads:

Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.

What do you think Disney is doing at the Grand Floridian?

