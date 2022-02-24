Disney Files Construction Permit For Popular Magic Kingdom Restaurant

Walt Disney World Resort typically files dozens of permits a month for work on various onsite hotels, rides, attractions, shops, and restaurants.

Now, with the theme park’s 50th anniversary celebration well underway — it officially began on October 1, 2021 — special permits for changes to Cinderella Castle and various Fantasyland rides are finalized and more typical construction work has once again begun.

Recently, Walt Disney World Resort officials filed a permit for “General Construction” on Columbia Harbour House restaurant, a fan-favorite Magic Kingdom establishment.

Last August, shortly after the Quick Service dining location reopened to Guests following its pandemic closure, several other permits were filed for improvements on the facility, so this is the second time in six months Disney has done some type of construction on the premises.

While “General Construction” is vague and can mean anything from minor alterations to a building to a complete overhaul, it is worth noting that Columbia Harbour House is not currently scheduled to close, so Guests should be able to continue getting their New England seafood fix in Florida as far as anyone knows at this time.

Disney World’s official description of Columbia Harbour House reads:

Reel in fried fish, shrimp, chicken, lobster rolls, New England clam chowder, grilled salmon and salads. Kids can enjoy macaroni and cheese, chicken strips and more. Top off your meal with a cold fountain drink. Related: Permit States What Disney Is Doing With Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Guitar

