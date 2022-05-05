Disney Reportedly Keeps In-Room Fridges Too Warm to Store Food

If you’ve ever stayed on-property at Walt Disney World Resort, particularly at a Value or Value Plus Resort — these include Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, or any of Disney’s All-Star Resorts — you may have noticed that the functionality of the in-room mini-fridges leaves much to be desired.

One Guest recently took to Reddit to express his frustration with the fridge situation, even alleging that a Cast Member told him that they are intentionally set to no lower than 43 degrees Fahrenheit:

AoA has no refrigerators. We were in the Cars buildings, in case that matters (or Maters :D). Let me tell you what they have in room – food chillers that don't go below 43 degrees Fahrenheit (as admitted by the hotel staff). That is not safe for dairy and is not safe for leftovers beyond 1 day. We stored our milk and yogurt at the luggage fridge which is a proper fridge.

Commenters began weighing in almost immediately, confused by the fact that Disney advertises that Art of Animation rooms have refrigerators. u/MrJownz wrote, “Was your room an anomaly? We will be staying at AoA for the first time in a couple months and we were planning on utilizing the refrigerator, as it was advertised as having one.”

Another Disney Parks fan, u/LooseLips_SinkChips responded, “It is not. I stayed last October and had the same problem. Didn’t even give the suggestion of cold to my poor string cheese that I had to throw out.”

u/LooseLips_SinkChips further explained:

They have mini refrigerators. They are worthless. They don't really keep anything cold. As op said, it's mostly just a box to contain things at this point. If I were you, I would check it out the first day, if you happen to get one that actually works, order some refrigerator items through Instacart or another service. Just don't be us and bring tons of refrigerated things then either have to throw it out or run back and forth to use your items.

Then, the original poster, u/wolverino79, chimed back in, noting:

I can only say what they told me which was the fridges only go to 43 degrees. We noticed it wasn't very cold which is why we asked. I agree that it's false advertising. As mentioned in other threads though a lot of Disney employees get things wrong. I highly encourage you to call the resort directly to get the full picture and if some rooms have better facilities. You can have them stored at luggage near the lobby but it takes time to walk back and forth and there's often a line. Note that luggage is also where you get your groceries when they are delivered (which is why they have a big fridge).

Disney World officials have never shared the reasoning behind keeping certain in-room fridges too warm to properly store most food items, but it is possibly a cost-saving measure.

More on Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

The official description of Disney’s only animation-centric hotel reads:

Be surrounded in the artistry, enchantment and magic of Disney and Pixar movies. Stay at a Disney Resort hotel that invites you to explore the storybook landscapes seen in such classics as Finding Nemo, Cars, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid. From delightfully themed family suites to wondrously detailed courtyards, Disney’s Art of Animation “draws” you and your family in to become a part of some of your animated favorites.

Have you experienced this refrigeration issue while staying onsite at Disney World?

