Disney Pays $100,000 to Guest Bitten by Bed Bugs at Hotel

One Disneyland Guest had a very unfortunate experience at the Disneyland Hotel.

While Disneyland may be “ The Happiest Place on Earth “, sometimes things aren’t always perfect and as shared in a story from TMZ, one Disneyland Guest had a very unfortunate experience. According to a story from TMZ, Disney is at the center of a lawsuit after a Guest was reportedly bitten by bedbugs at the Disneyland hotel. TMZ broke the story earlier in 2018, with Ivy Eldridge claiming that bed bugs could be found throughout her room during her stay in the spring of that year.

Eldridge also claimed that hotel staff failed to notify her about the infestation, despite her alleging they knew about the problem. Eldridge was stricken with injuries from these bed bugs leaving her with a rash for which she claims she had to receive costly medical treatment that took her off the clock at work.

Related: Guests Brace for Fistfight During Bizarre Disneyland Altercation While this story started in 2018, the situation appears that it’s finally reached its conclusion with Eldridge’s lawyers telling TMZ that Disneyland Hotel issued a payment of $100,000 to Eldridge. The details are not entirely known regarding the case but hopefully, this issue was taken care of and all rooms at the Disneyland Hotel are now safe to stay in.

Have you ever found bed bugs at your hotel?

