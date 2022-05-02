Guests Convinced Disney is Back to Normal After Crowds Flood Park

While the Disney Parks are operating at reduced capacity, some Guests are questioning whether the Parks are close to normal.

If you have been to Walt Disney World Resort as of late, you likely realized that whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Parks are often packed with people. When the Parks reopened in 2020 we saw a lull in Guests as there were very few who were traveling as well as Disney has a very small capacity limit.

Since that point in time, we have seen borders reopen and travel become a more “normal” part of life for many. Along with that, we have seen Disney open their capacity more, remove mask mandates, bring back a lot of entertainment, and head towards an operational schedule that reminds us of a pre-pandemic Disney.

The same goes for Disneyland in Anaheim, California with both Parks being absolutely packed as of late. We actually covered a story where Guests were turned away from the Park as it had been filled up to capacity. Now, a video shared on TikTok is questioning whether we have already returned to normal in regards to crowd capacity, click here to see the video or watch it below from @_dreamerpark_:

As you can see, the Park is absolutely flooded with Guests. As stated in the actual video, “the crowds are back at Disneyland, so much for limited capacity. While the Parks may seem abnormally packed, Disney has still remained silent on when we can expect capacity to increase.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy participated in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. At the conference. McCarthy noted a few things that piqued the interest of many Disney fans. She stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal.

At this time, we still don’t know what exactly Disney has planned for the future but as of now, the Parks seem incredibly crowded with no signs it will slow down anytime soon.

Have you noticed larger crowds at the Disney Parks?

