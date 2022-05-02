EPCOT Attraction Temporarily Closing This Summer at Disney

We recently noticed that one attraction part of EPCOT’s World Showcase will be closing temporarily this summer.

Due to the upcoming International Food & Wine Festival, one of the Circle-Vision 360 attractions will be temporarily closing to make way for one of the limited-time marketplaces.

According to the official website, “Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360” will be closed from June 27 onward. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival begins on July 14 and will run through November 19, 2022.

This attraction is just one small part of EPCOT’s expansive World Showcase which is filled with incredible experiences around every corner. From France to China, Guests can engage in unique and authentic cultural experiences from 11 different countries ranging from exciting merchandise, cuisine, and entertainment.

More on Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360

Sweeping Scenic Views

Get ready for a breathtaking look at the Great White North when Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360. Explore Canada in a newly updated edition of the classic, 12-minute Epcot Circle-Vision 360 presentation.

EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Check out Spaceship Earth and then head over for some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Enjoy the World Showcase and enjoy some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure. Stop into the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion. Stop in to see Nemo & friends and then relax and enjoy the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival. Also, don’t forget to check out the all-new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, which is playing every night at EPCOT.

Will you be visiting EPCOT soon?