Guests Brace for Fistfight During Bizarre Disneyland Altercation

Some Guests decided to settle their differences at “The Happiest Place on Earth”

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, you tend to picture the perfect vacation for all ages. With iconic rides like Splash Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion, as well as classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, it’s hard to imagine things going wrong. But sometimes, altercations take place between Guests, and unfortunately, these sometimes result in physical violence.

One bizarre altercation recently took place at Disneyland which was shared on Reddit:

Caught some of the fights yesterday at Pacific Wharf

We are not sure what happened after the short video was cut off. This is far from the first time we have seen physical violence in the Parks. While the Disney Parks may seem like a magical place filled with unlimited possibilities, Guests are still required to follow the rules.

Fighting is never allowed or tolerated within the Disney Parks and we have seen instances of issues like this in the past, all resulting in Guests getting kicked out after disobeying the rules and regulations of the Resort.

