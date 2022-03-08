Disney Guests Left With No Hot Water, Can’t Bathe at Popular Resort Hotel

One of the perks of any Walt Disney World Resort vacation is the convenience of staying at an onsite Resort hotel. Disney World has over 30 hotels for Guests to choose from, meaning there is something for every type of traveler.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort is a popular Moderate Resort for families. The hotel boasts some pirate-themed rooms that are a hit with kids (and Pirates of the Caribbean fans!) of all ages, and has a fun pool that includes an 82-foot water slide!

On Monday, March 7, Walt Disney World Guest Sara S. and her family were staying at Caribbean Beach. After a long day in the Parks — complete with a Florida downpour — they returned to their hotel room to shower and get ready for bed.

However, the family discovered that there was no hot water. Sara shared:

“We were absolutely drenched from head to toe because we forgot our ponchos. We are staying at the Caribbean Beach Resort and the Skyliner was down because of the lightning. Anyway, get back to our room finally and there was no hot water. They told us the boiler was down and would be about 30 minutes. We decide to just let the kids go to sleep and we would wait for hot water. We stayed up 2.5 hours (until 12:45) and the hot water never came back.” Related: Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Floods, Guests Evacuated

At the time of publication, there has not been an update on whether or not Guests at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort have hot water again currently.

More on Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

The official description of this island-themed hotel reads:

Discover a world where life slows to a leisurely pace and worries melt away amidst Calypso rhythms. Awash with vibrant colors and lush landscapes, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort transports Guests to a relaxing paradise that captures the essence of 5 distinct islands: Barbados, Jamaica, Martinique, Trinidad and Aruba. Celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean with blissful sights and fun-filled activities—including colonial forts, lively markets, pristine beaches, splashy florals and swaying hammocks—sure to awaken the imagination

Have you ever had an experience like this at a Disney Resort?

