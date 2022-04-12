Disney Parks Facing “Glaring” Issues, Bob Chapek “Should Be Embarrassed”

One Disney Guest recently shared their disappointing experience at the Parks, citing major issues and glaring errors.

While visiting Walt Disney World as well as all the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Guests are faced with a seemingly endless amount of entertainment options. With classic rides like Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Haunted Mansion as well as new “state-of-the-art” attractions like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Guests have a lot to choose from.

Due to how complex some of the newer rides are, however, Guests may experience breakdowns or malfunctions while onboard. Recently, one Guest went to social media to vent about their super unlucky trip to the Parks, detailing all of the things that went wrong while riding a few attractions.

In a post shared on social media, one Guest shared their troubling experience visiting the Disneyland Resort recently. The Guest claimed that the Park is facing glaring technical issues and rides were constantly breaking down. See the full message below:

Josh D’Amaro should be So Embarrassed Spent a 3 day trip at the resort this week and had countless ride breakdowns during that span. I’ve never seen it this bad. There was a point where Big Thunder, Indiana, Jungle Cruise, RotR, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Grizzly River, & Monorail were all down at once. Not to mention Pirates, Toontown, Tarzan’s Treehouse, Parades, World of Color, Fantasmic, Hyperion Theater, Silly Symphony, Royal Theater & Launch Bay are all closed. Countless GLARING technical issues during rides when they were open. And the merch is trash, we asked a cast member and they said that because of supply lines they’re stocking all of their old, unsold items. We paid our highest cost ever for a Disney trip AND Genie+ for… ? But I’m sure D’Amaro and Chapek are happily rolling in last year’s bonuses.

The Guest discusses Disney’s newest services like Genie+ and Lightning Lane, all of which are designed to cut wait times down for Guests, leaving them with an overall more satisfying experience. This is not the case at times, however, as Disney World Guests have fled to social media to describe how backward the system can actually work in the Disney Parks.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seemed to just be an expensive itinerary planner. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

Some Guests even worry that Disney inflates its wait times as a way to ensure more Guests use the paid service.

Also in the post, the troubled Guest says that executives like Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Disney Chairperson Josh D’Amaro should be embarrassed by the current state of the Parks and Resorts. The Guest cites ride closures and malfunctions as a big reason Disneyland is in trouble right now as well as merchandise which they called “trash”. We previously wrote about how Chapk’s future as CEO is questionable with all of the controversies that surround the company at the moment.

Earlier this year we reported on other Guests claiming that “major issues” were piling up at the Disney Parks and Resorts in which disgruntled Guests discussed the long lines, constant breakdowns, and trash piling up throughout. In the last few months, we have seen a ton of attraction and ride breakdowns in both of the American Disney Parks. We reported on one unlucky Guest experiencing several malfunctions themselves in the span of two days. With how crowded the Parks are right now, it seems like the Disney Park rides and attractions are running at their maximum capacity and force, possibly meaning they will need maintenance faster than normal.

We have also reported on the seemingly shrinking food portions in the Parks, the same ones that Disney claimed would be “good for Guests’ waistlines”.

Have you encountered any problems at Disney recently?

