Rise of the Resistance Breakdown Ends in Tragedy For Guests

At Walt Disney World Resort, there are a ton of attractions that Guests flock to every day. At Magic Kingdom, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain are among some of the more popular attractions. At EPCOT, Test Track and Frozen Ever After tend to see long lines. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and Flight of Passage tend to harness massive waits. And Hollywood Studios, Tower of Terror, and Slinky Dog Dash can drive quite a line.

But, there is one ride at Disney that almost always has a longer line than the rest. Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an e-ticket attraction at Hollywood Studios and arguably the most popular ride in the Parks. When it comes to Lightning Lane costs, Rise of the Resistance has the most extensive price tag ranging up to $20.00 per person per ride, and they are always sold out in seconds each morning. Wait times tend to be around 4-5 hours at times, and Guests will gladly wait.

The unfortunate thing about this attraction is that it tends to break down often, and it could make that multi-hour wait end up happening for nothing. It seems that yesterday evening, the Guests who patiently waited for Rise of the Resistance were met with a tragic ending after the ride broke down at Park close.

The Walt Disney World Subreddit (@WDWSubreddit) Twitter account said:

Got onto Rise of the Resistance tonight, made it all the way through the preshow in just over an hour, got into our ride vehicles and were already buckled in … and then the ride went down. And since it was past park closing time, they had to evac us instead of fixing it …

Got onto Rise of the Resistance tonight, made it all the way through the preshow in just over an hour, got into our ride vehicles and were already buckled in … and then the ride went down. And since it was past park closing time, they had to evac us instead of fixing it … — Walt Disney World Subreddit (@WDWSubreddit) March 22, 2022

If you get in line for a Disney attraction before the Park closes, you will be able to ride the attraction, even if the line is massive or insanely long. But, if the ride goes down after Park close, it seems that there is a chance that Disney will have to evacuate Guests and end the line. Typically, when an evacuation occurs, Guests are given Lightning Lane passes to use on a different ride, however, with the Park already having been closed, they may not have in this circumstance.

Luckily, these Guests did not have to wait excruciatingly long for the ride, so the tragedy is a little less severe than it would have been for a 4+ hour wait. Some Guests in line, however, may have paid for a Lightning Lane but could have been left unable to ride. If this did happen, the Guests would have to go to Guest Services once the Park reopened to be refunded.

More on Disney Genie+

Disney Genie+, the paid aspect of the system, allows Guests to use the Lightning Lane when their return time strikes — which has replaced the previously free FastPass lane. Then both theme park resorts have a la carte options where Guests must pay varying costs per ride, per person to ride the attraction. Disney Genie+ costs $15.00 per person per day for Disney World Guests and $20.00 per person per day at Disneyland. The cost for Disney Genie+ is slightly more expensive at Disneyland, and so are the a la carte options. Rise of the Resistance has hit costs of $20.00 per person per ride, which would essentially double the daily cost of Disney Genie+ if Guests wanted to Lightning Lane the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, as well as use the paid system for other attractions.

A la carte options tend to sell out the fastest, as there are only so many to give out, and everyone goes for them in the morning as they are not scattered like the other Disney Genie options, therefore, speed and internet connection do matter for trying to get a Lightning Lane on the following attractions at Walt Disney World.

Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

More on Rise of the Resistance

According to Disney, the ride is described as:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

Have you ever had a ride breakdown, and then you were left unable to ride it for the day while at Disney?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!