Disney Guest Sprays Cleaning Disinfectant All Over Beloved Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth.”

Despite the incredible attractions and iconic entertainment shows, there have been many Disney Guests noticing a lack of cleanliness at the Disney Parks, especially as of late.

Many Walt Disney World Resort Guests have reported seeing trash cans piled high and litter seen in the Parks that simply didn’t use to be the case.

TikTok user @sahvanna24 recently shared a video in which they discussed the seeming uncleanliness of certain aspects of attraction line queues, especially The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh where there are plenty of interactive features for Guests to enjoy while waiting their turn to ride the attraction.

#disney #disneyworld #cleantok #cleaningtiktok

As you can see in the video above, the Disney Park Guest sprays Lysol on the screen which projects falling honey at the Magic Kingdom ride. This particular feature in line is done by a sensor that is not located on the screen. Guests are able to push away the honey and this reveals beloved Winnie the Pooh characters, like Tigger, Piglet, and Rabbit.

Disney’s official description of The Many Adventures of Winning the Pooh at Magic Kingdom reads:

A Storybook Come to Life Be swept away by a gust of wind with Gopher, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo before sliding inside Owl’s House. Bob up and down with Tigger during a hide-and-seek adventure. Enter a dream world where singing Heffalumps and Woozles spring up and down. It’s a delightful romp through scenes and songs made famous in the classic Disney film Winnie the Pooh. Before saying goodbye to your new friends, celebrate with Pooh as he finally gets his paws on what he’s been searching for. Winnie the Pooh: © Disney. Based on the “Winnie the Pooh” works by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard.

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned! You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to ride the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of this video at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!