Entire Family Shocks 70-Year Old Grandmother at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is often referred to as “the most magical place on earth.”

If you’ve ever made a trip to Disney World, you’ve likely experienced the magic and have memories that will last a lifetime.

Just recently, a grandmother was celebrating her 70th birthday at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. As she was set to take a photo in front of Cinderella Castle on Main Street, U.S.A., with her Minnie Mouse ears on, we can see a large group of people jump in, seemingly photobombing.

CBS News shared the heartwarming video on Twitter:

This grandmother was celebrating her 70th birthday at Disney – and the day somehow got even happier with a surprise from her grandkids

As seen in the video above, she is overwhelmed with joy and clearly surprised when she notices that her entire family made the trip to be with her on her special day. They’ve all got matching shirts that say “Birthday Squad” and this is certainly a memory that she and the family will always cherish.

What’s your most magical story at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!

