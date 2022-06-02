Cast Member Puts Guest On Blast In Front of Hundreds of Others at Trader Sam’s

At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto is one of the go-to spots.

Trader Sam’s is an immersive bar experience where Guests can witness volcanos erupt, see curses being made, and enjoy drinks that pop out of clams. The bar feels like a speak-easy as it’s hidden away in a long hallway with no windows and only one single door.

Walt Disney World describes Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto as:

A relaxing Island Oasis Venture in to this tranquil hideaway for an enchanting evening packed with fantastic fun and delightful surprises. Explore the whimsically themed lounge—festooned with ancient artifacts and exotic treasures—or set sail for the open-air Tiki Terrace for a relaxing sip or nibble under the starry sky. Does the name Trader Sam sound familiar? If you’re a long-time Disney fan, it should. Many years ago, famed Adventureland explorer Trader Sam was bitten by the bartending bug. And ever since then, Sam has searched for exotic ingredients to mix into magical libations. Tucked away under the lush fronds of swaying palm trees, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto is conveniently located steps away from the lavish lobby of the Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto welcomes the whole family—including children—from opening until 8:00 PM. After 8:00 PM, only Guests 21 years of age or older may visit.

Trader Sam’s is a one-of-a-kind experience, where you will never know what will happen. On a recent trip to Trader Sam’s the Cast Member called out a Guest for their drink order.

Trader Sam’s offers unique, specialty drinks, which many Guests order when they visit since you cannot get them anywhere else. The Disney World website even states:

Delicious cocktails include the Polynesian Pearl, HippopotoMai-Tai, Tahitian Torch and the Dark & Tropical Stormy. To prove to your friends that you visited the grotto, you can even order your cocktail served in a collectible, Disney-exclusive tiki mug.

But what happens if you don’t want one of these specialty cocktails? What if you just wanted a beer instead? Well, be warned that you will be called out in front of the entire bar for ordering a Bud Light.

One Disney World Guest tried to order a Bud Light on their recent trip, which is when the Cast Member grabbed a megaphone and embarrassed them in front of the bar — and it was all caught on video.

Of course, this was all fun and games and that is what makes Trader Sam’s such a unique experience.

Have you ever visited Trader Sam’s? Let us know in the comments below.