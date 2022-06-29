Disney Promises New Details On Splash Mountain Retheme THIS WEEK

Disney will finally give an update on the pending retheme to the beloved attraction Splash Mountain.

For more than two years now, Disney has said that a retheme would be coming to Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in the form of Princess Tiana and her movie Princess and the Frog (2009). To this point, however, there has been no official update given.

Anika Noni Rose, who voices Princess Tiana, recently revealed earlier this month that the Princess and the Frog attraction would open in 2024, but Disney would not confirm those comments.

Instead, the company released a statement promising new details soon:

“We have already shared how we are bringing Tiana’ story to life at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. While timing has not been determined, we look forward to sharing more details during Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans in July,” Disney said in a statement.

Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans will begin on Thursday, June 30 and run through July 3. That means that if Disney sticks to its promise, we’ll hear some news and more details will be revealed about the upcoming Splash Mountain retheme.

Here’s what Disney has already revealed about the retheming:

We pick up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance. Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou. In 1966, Walt himself opened New Orleans Square when it became the first new “land” added to Disneyland park, so it feels natural to link the story and the incredible music of “The Princess and the Frog” to our parks.

Currently, Splash Mountain is themed to the controversial movie Song of the South (1946), which features Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox, and Brer Bear.

