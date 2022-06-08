VIDEO: Splash Mountain in “Embarrassing” Condition Ahead of ‘Princess and the Frog’ Retheme

Princess and the Frog (2009) is officially taking over Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

This change is controversial among Disney fans– the ride is currently inspired by Uncle Remus’s stories in Song of the South (1946), a widely-banned film for its racist caricature of slavery. Splash Mountain opened in 1989 at Disneyland’s Critter Country and in 1992 at Frontierland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and is a fan-favorite attraction despite the film’s history.

Recently, fans have reported numerous malfunctions on Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, with animatronics broken and Br’er Rabbit missing an ear at one point on the attraction.

A new video posted by Reddit user u/waldesnachtbrahms shows multiple turtle animatronics sitting still on the ride and special water effects missing:

Dozens of frustrated Disney fans responded, citing similar issues on their ride-throughs of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World. U/nukedsporks noted that a former electrician at Walt Disney World said the maintenance Cast Members are overwhelmed due to understaffing and can only fix major breakdowns: