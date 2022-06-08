VIDEO: Splash Mountain in “Embarrassing” Condition Ahead of ‘Princess and the Frog’ Retheme

Princess and the Frog (2009) is officially taking over Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.
This change is controversial among Disney fans– the ride is currently inspired by Uncle Remus’s stories in Song of the South (1946), a widely-banned film for its racist caricature of slavery. Splash Mountain opened in 1989 at Disneyland’s Critter Country and in 1992 at Frontierland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and is a fan-favorite attraction despite the film’s history.
Recently, fans have reported numerous malfunctions on Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, with animatronics broken and Br’er Rabbit missing an ear at one point on the attraction.
A new video posted by Reddit user u/waldesnachtbrahms shows multiple turtle animatronics sitting still on the ride and special water effects missing:
The current state of Disney World Splash Mountain is embarrassing. from disneyparks
Dozens of frustrated Disney fans responded, citing similar issues on their ride-throughs of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World. U/nukedsporks noted that a former electrician at Walt Disney World said the maintenance Cast Members are overwhelmed due to understaffing and can only fix major breakdowns:
We were there over Memorial Day weekend, and half the animatronics were either not moving at all or barely moving. I said something about that to my wife’s cousin, who worked at WDW as an electrician until October 2021 and he said the maintenance department is so understaffed and overwhelmed that they can only work on rides when there is a catastrophic break down.
These issues come after Splash Mountain was closed for refurbishment for over a month earlier this year, leaving fans frustrated and confused about what was actually fixed during this closure. u/No-Idea886 wrote:
That thing was closed for like 2 months this year for a refurbishment. It was completely drained, what in the world did they even do?
One Guest tried to look on the bright side and make their own fun out of the Splash Mountain malfunctions. u/Wrong-Anteater-9293 wrote:
My 7yo loved it because his favorite game while we were at DW was to find “hilarious” broken animatronics.
More on Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World
Last week, Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana in Princess and the Frog, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan. During her appearance, Rose accidentally leaked that Disney is planning to open the rethemed Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disneyland Resort in 2024.
Disney refused to confirm this date but said they look forward to sharing more details about the retheme during the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans this summer.
If you’re looking to experience Splash Mountain before it closes, you’re in luck – Disney hasn’t announced an official closing date for the attraction at Disneyland or Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. From Disney:
Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.
A Hare-Raising Ride
Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.
Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.”
Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!
You Will Get Wet
This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.
For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance.
An Alternative for Little CrittersLocated near the Splash Mountain exit, the Laughin’ Place is a cheery play area designed for children under 40 inches tall who are too small to ride the attraction. Children must be supervised during their visit to the Laughin’ Place.