Universal Orlando Decreases Prices For Popular Experience

There is so much more to experience at Universal Orlando Resort than just the attractions that reside in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Of course, it’s easy to enjoy “the main attractions” like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. Still, there’s certainly more to Universal Orlando than just what meets the eye.

From entertainment offerings in the theme parks like Universal’s Horror Makeup Show, The Bourne Stuntacular, and Animal Actors on Location!, to shopping and dining outside of the theme parks at Universal CityWalk, there are plenty of activities for your family to enjoy.

One of the most popular offerings at Universal CityWalk is the all-new escape room, Universal’s Great Movie Escape.

The attraction opened in 2022 and offers two different escape rooms for Guests to enjoy. Concepted and designed by the same creative masterminds responsible for the wildly immersive haunts of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s Great Movie Escape brings two distinct and extraordinary escape adventures to the heart of Universal CityWalk. Through interactive state-of-the-art missions, captivating storytelling and intricately detailed sets, guests will be swept into the dinosaur adventures of Jurassic World or the time-traveling chaos of Back to the Future as they solve their way through a multi-sensory experience like no other.

Inside the Magic can now report that Universal Orlando has dropped the prices for the experience.

Previously, singlet tickets for the experience started at $49.99. Now, the prices have dropped to $39.99 for a single ticket.

The exact reason for this decrease has not been announced. There are plenty of reservation times on the website available, so this might be a draw to get more Guests to check out the experience. This also could be a simple price decrease just because it’s the least busy time of the year, and we could expect that prices will likely increase again once spring break and summer break crowds begin making their way back to Universal Orlando.

If you are looking for an incredible ticket deal, Universal is currently offering two days free with the purchase of a three-day ticket.

Will you be taking advantage of this price decrease at Universal Orlando? Let us at Inside the Magic know in the comments!