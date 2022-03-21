Iconic Universal Show Abruptly Shuts Down With No Explanation

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its thrilling attractions like the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Hollywood Rip It Ride It RockIt, but it is home to much more than the rides.

Universal Studios Florida houses three world-class shows in The Bourne Stuntacular, Animal Actors On Location, and the Monster Horror Makeup Show that are all sure to leave Guests absolutely amazed.

However, it seems a recent showing of the iconic Monster Horror Makeup Show didn’t exactly go as planned.

*Please note the post below contains spoilers*

In a recent Reddit thread, a Universal Orlando Guest shared a not-so-normal experience while enjoying the Monster Horror Makeup Show.

“It went like usual: cut the audience member’s arm, kid “throws something at the curtain”, etc. The whole time they were alluding to a finale with the thing behind the curtain, like always, but then they said they ran out of time. Then the actors just left,” User U/OkayOpenTheGame said.

The Guest said, at first, they thought it was part of the show but quickly learned something had not gone as planned.

“At first I thought it was just part of the act so the monster could jump out and scare everybody. But nope, the show legitimately ended out of nowhere. As I was leaving, I could even hear the actors saying “Well that’s never happened before”.

For those who are unaware, the Monster Horror Makeup Show is the longest-running show at Universal Studios Florida. If you’ve been in the comedy show over the years, you likely are familiar with the routine.

As the show hosts joke with the audience and share some fun facts about the development of Classic Universal Monsters, they continue to allude to the secret located behind the curtain. When revealed at the end, it’s a giant werewolf named “Eddie” who comes to life and hilariously attacks the show hosts before a final round of applause from the audience.

With this not happening, however, it seems the actors may have legitimately gone too long and had to cut the show short. Or, potentially, a mechanism in the show had malfunctioned. No matter the case, Universal Team Members certainly will make sure the issue is fixed and that the iconic show has its grand finale just as it should.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the Monster Horror Makeup Show reads:

Comedic Thrills and Grisly Chills. In this outrageous live show you’ll watch how top make-up and special effects artists craft some of the creepy characters you’ve seen on the big screen. Featuring movie clips, props, and interactive demonstrations, this experience offers fascinatingly funny insight into the moviemaking process.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. Universal Guests can enjoy the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

