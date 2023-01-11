Universal Parks Announces New Entertainment Destination in Sin City

According to reports from Bloomberg, Universal Parks and Resorts has just revealed plans for a “year-round, horror-focused destination” in Las Vegas.

Universal Parks And Resorts is already in the middle of a massive expansion with its third theme Park at Universal Orlando Resort, Epic Universe. However, not content to build new attractions at existing locations, the Theme Park Resort company has announced two new builds to bring Universal Studios-themed entertainment to new places with very different concepts. A family-themed Resort is on the way to Frisco, Texas, while a permanent horror-themed attraction is coming to Las Vegas.

A 110,000-square-foot location focusing on horror is coming as part of an expansion to the Area15 district that opened in 2020. The location, near the city’s famous Strip and off the 15 freeway, already includes themed restaurants and entertainment attractions such as Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, an immersive art experience.

Without being called this, it sounds like this could be a permanent installation of Halloween Horror Nights. This horror-focused event comes to Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida every fall and is one of the most popular events at both resorts.

Universal has long offered seasonal Halloween Horror Nights that attract young adults to its theme parks in the fall. The company’s movie studio was home to films based on classic characters like Frankenstein and Dracula. More recently, it has carved out a niche working with a new generation of horror-film producers and directors, such as Jason Blum, Jordan Peele, and James Wan. Content from both historical and upcoming films will be featured in the Las Vegas property.

Mark Woodbury, chairman of the company’s resorts unit, said in an interview, “Horror is not just for Halloween anymore at Universal.”

At this moment, there is currently no timetable as to when the new Universal Theme destination is expected to open. Be sure to keep following Inside The Magic to get the most up-to-date details.

Are you excited to learn about Las Vegas’ latest Universal Parks project? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming concept by leaving us a comment below.