Aerial Video Shows Universal’s New Theme Park Will Be Massive

The newest theme park coming to Universal Orlando Resort will be massive.

Universal Orlando Resort is already home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. In 2025, Universal will add to that portfolio by opening Epic Universe, an all-new theme park set to have many fun lands and much more to enjoy.

Construction on the theme park has been underway now for a couple of years, and things have really begun to pick up over the last several months. Show buildings have been erected, and roller coasters have been placed.

Now, an aerial video of the lot shows us just how massive the theme park will be when it opens.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared the video on social media.

Video: Aerial look at construction of Universal’s Epic Universe.

Universal Orlando has only confirmed that Super Nintendo World will be a part of Epic Universe, but through permits and construction work, there have been several more assertations unveiled, as well.

Though not confirmed, it’s expected that Epic Universe will have a Universal Classic Monsters land, a How to Train Your Dragon land, and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be Ministry of Magic. In addition to the IPs, the theme park will also have a Central Hub, which will be “space-themed” and possess several attractions, including a racing coaster.

All of the attractions in the theme park haven’t been announced, but it’s clear that this is going to be a massive area when it’s all complete. As a matter of fact, Universal has already confirmed that this will be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

A hotel is being constructed at the back of Epic Universe, which is rumored to have its own entrance to the theme park, and there are also two hotels being built across from the theme park, all of which are expected to be open and ready for Guests to enjoy when Epic Universe opens in the summer of 2025.

