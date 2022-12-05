Universal CEO Confirms Epic Universe Summertime Opening: “We’re Right on Track”

We’ve known for a while now that Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s newest theme park expansion, is set to open in 2025. But now, as reported by Orlando Sentinel, it was confirmed today by NBCUniversal’s CEO Jeff Shell that this newest Park expansion is right on track to open by summer 2025:

“I don’t think we’ve said the exact date that we’re opening in, but we will have an impact in ‘25. It will open in time for the summer of ‘25.”

During today’s UBS Global TMT Conference, Shell delved into this expansion project more, calling the timeframe “perfect timing,” while mentioning current consumer demands, such as Orlando International Airport’s opening of Terminal C back in September as well as hotel booking trends.

According to Shell, Epic Universe is being designed so Park Guests coming from the Orange County Convention Center can “come into one land and not the whole park.” Epic Universe is located northeast of the Orange County Convention Center, and other areas of land that Universal owns that is correlated to the theme park are located right across Universal Boulevard.

This Park was supposed to originally open next year but was delayed due to COVID-19. Now, it’s set to open by summer 2025, if all goes according to plan. Some analysts had thought that supply chain issues might affect certain materials needed for construction, but Shell had said today that no such issues have occurred, although costs for materials have fluctuated. Shell also noted that spending for this project is on track:

“We’re right on track as far as spending. We were worried earlier on because of raw materials costs and steel and things like that. We’re largely past that now … All the infrastructure’s in, a lot of the steel is in, and now it’s just a question of building out. Our peak spend will be in ‘23.”

At this point, you might be wondering which lands are coming to Epic Universe. Unfortunately, we only have confirmation from Universal about one land – Super Nintendo World. Shell had indicated that this land at Universal Studios Japan has attracted more Guests, which might be a good indicator of how it would fare in Orlando.

This Nintendo-themed land is also arriving soon at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, and both this and the Universal Studios Japan iterations are believed to have several of the same content that will be found in Epic Universe as well.

Additionally, Park attendance is high right now at Universal’s U.S. locations, but Shell doesn’t believe it will slow down any time soon:

“Domestic [theme park performance] continues to be strong, both in terms of our daily attendance, also in terms of our forward booking and hotel occupancy.”

What do you think about this Park opening news? Are you excited for Epic Universe’s opening in 2025? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!