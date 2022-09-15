Universal Leaks Major Update On Epic Universe

The Epic Universe is the most-anticipated theme park currently under construction in the world.

Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of adding its third theme park to its portfolio to join Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

When opened, Epic Universe will be the largest Universal Park in the world, and it will feature many exciting attractions and intellectual properties (IPs).

At this point, Universal Orlando has not announced anything in terms of what will be housed in the theme park other than Super Nintendo World. However, from permits and construction, there are strong rumors that the theme park will have a Classic Monsters Land, a How To Train Your Dragon land, and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be Ministry of Magic.

With all these rumors, it seems that a couple of leaks may have recently been revealed in terms of the hotels that will be built around Epic Universe when it opens in 2025.

Orlando ParkStop’s Alicia Stella recently reported that there have been trademarks filed for names of hotels and these could match the three that are expected to be built around the theme park.

According to the report, Universal has filed trademarks for three hotel names: Universal’s Terra Luna Resort, Universal’s Stella Nova Resort, and Universal’s Helios Grand Hotel.

It would stand to reason that Terra Luna Resort and Stella Nova Resort would be the two Resorts built beside the theme park, potentially with matching theming, similar to Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside Inn and Suites & Surfside Inn and Suites, which were the two most recent hotels built by Universal Orlando to open.

It would also stand to reason that Universal’s Helios Grand Hotel would be the hotel located at the back of Epic Universe.

All three of these hotels are rumored to have a space theme, but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Are you excited for the opening of Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments!