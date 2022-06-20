Universal’s Upcoming Park Makes Major Progress

One of the most anticipated theme Park projects currently is the exciting new Epic Universe addition coming to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the U.S., featuring tons of rides, attractions, and experiences that will be sure to provide a ton of fun.

A Wizarding World of Harry Potter section is being rumored with a Fantastic Beasts spin to it. The Park’s construction was put on hold last year but it appears progress is quickly being made again with a 2025 opening date announced by Universal.

Universal announced back in 2019 that Epic Universe would be coming to the Universal Orlando Resort as the third official theme Park accompanying Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. The new theme Park would be located behind ICON Park in Orlando to ensure that it had enough space for the Resort, as well as the multiple themed lands. Once the pandemic hit, however, construction and progress were halted.

In a series of photos shared on Twitter, we can see how the new Park is coming along. See the tweets below from bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct):

Aerial look at Classic Monsters land in Universal’s Epic Universe. Bottom two arrows at pairs of concrete work. Attractions often have parallel routes for a portion of the experience. Top arrows at recent concrete forms and footers.

Aerial look at Classic Monsters land in Universal's Epic Universe.

Bottom two arrows at pairs of concrete work. Attractions often have parallel routes for a portion of the experience.

Top arrows at recent concrete forms and footers. pic.twitter.com/ee32BynJPR — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 19, 2022

Aerial photo of bowl forming for a fountain basin in front of the in-park hotel of Universal’s Epic Universe. At top, at corner of the walls, will be an attraction. Believed to be a carousel. To left of this excavation will be an additional water feature or pond in UEU.

Aerial photo of bowl forming for a fountain basin in front of the in-park hotel of Universal's Epic Universe. At top, at corner of the walls, will be an attraction. Believed to be a carousel. To left of this excavation will be an additional water feature or pond in UEU. pic.twitter.com/QVAVuwboBa — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 19, 2022

And speaking of Super Nintendo World, progress is already being made on the colorful new land at the Epic Universe construction site. We recently covered progress on the land, but now we have some exciting pictures of the Mario-centric area. It should be known that Super Nintendo World is the only confirmed land in Epic Universe at the moment, so seeing the theme park start to construct the video game world is a major accomplishment.

Not much is known about the Park but early reports and patents indicate incorporating the classic Universal Monster series as well as the expansion known as Super Nintendo World which opened in Universal Studios Japan last year to resounding success.

Aerial look at current work in area of Yoshi’s Adventure. Steel frame recently added. Part of Super Nintendo World in Universal’s Epic Universe.

Aerial look at current work in area of Yoshi's Adventure. Steel frame recently added. Part of Super Nintendo World in Universal's Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/GlpTWk3dip — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 19, 2022

Aerial look at roller coaster track staged in the construction site of Universal’s Epic Universe.

Aerial look at roller coaster track staged in the construction site of Universal's Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/F04KiNWSQA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 19, 2022

As you can see in the last photo, it looks like a ton of roller coaster track will soon be installed in the new Park. While the specifics of what rides will be featured are unknown, we couldn’t be more excited to see Epic Universe finally open in 2025.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe?