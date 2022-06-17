Universal’s Newest Roller Coaster Has Arrived With Another On the Way

Universal Orlando Resort is already home to many thrilling attractions and coasters, but it’s about to get even bigger.

Guests visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort are treated to many thrilling attractions including several world-class coasters like the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and Revenge of the Mummy (when it reopens later this summer).

However, an all-new theme park at Universal Orlando titled the Epic Universe is going to be home to many more thrilling attractions and we’ve now gotten a look at a couple of roller coasters that are either on their way to the theme park or already there.

Twitter account The Coaster Crew (@Coastercrew) recently shared a photo of a coaster track that had been delivered at the Epic Universe.

The things we can see from Coaster Crew headquarters living room window 😆 pic.twitter.com/FDJzMkmJkG — The Coaster Crew (@Coastercrew) June 15, 2022

This coaster is the one designed by Intamin, the same company that manufactured the Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. This attraction is speculated to be the How To Train Your Dragon Coaster, which will be located in the How To Train Your Dragon Land at the Epic Universe.

While the exact nature of the coaster hasn’t been announced, many have speculated that they believe it will be more similar to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in terms of intensity as it is listed as a “family coaster.”

But, that’s not the only news coming out of the Epic Universe.

It has also been uncovered that Mack Rides has made shipments for more attractions to arrive at Epic Universe this month.

While it hasn’t been confirmed what this project is, many believe that this is the “racing coaster” that is rumored to be located in the central hub of the Epic Universe. If this is the case, we could begin to see attractions start to rise up rather soon in the theme park, which is set to open in 2025.

In addition to the central hub– which is rumored to be space-themed– and the How To Train Your Dragon land, there are also a couple more rumored lands in the Epic Universe. This includes an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which is rumored to be a Ministry of Magic-themed land, and a Classic Universal Monsters Land.

The only thing Universal Orlando has officially confirmed thus far is that the Epic Universe will house Super Nintendo World.

What do you think of the rumors surrounding the Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments!