Universal’s Shut Down Mummy Attraction is Reportedly Running!

Universal Orlando Resort broke the collective heart of Classic Monsters fans everywhere last week when it announced that the beloved Universal Classic Monsters Cafe would be permanently closing after more than 20 years of service at Universal Studios Florida.

However, there might be one Universal Monsters offering set to return sooner rather than later. Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida has been closed since January undergoing an extended closure. The attraction isn’t set to open until “late summer 2022,” according to Universal Orlando.

But, there might be good news yet.

Twitter account @unleashthecurse just shared a major update pertaining to the ride.

i was just in the mummy gift shop and i literally heard the sounds of the premier restraints coming down from the station. pretty sure they are testing it 🙂

i was just in the mummy gift shop and i literally heard the sounds of the premier restraints coming down from the station. pretty sure they are testing it 🙂 — is revenge of the mummy open? (@unleashthecurse) May 15, 2022

The user said they could hear the premier restraints coming down– a sound that is absolutely recognizable to those who have been on the attraction several times– meaning that test running could already be happening.

Universal Orlando reportedly began hiring Team Members for the attraction just a few weeks ago and there have been rumors that the attraction could open to the public by the July 4th weekend, which would be far ahead of schedule compared to the expected August or early September date.

Universal Orlando Resort describes the attraction as:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Are you excited for the return of Revenge of the Mummy? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?