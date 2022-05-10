Universal’s Mummy Coaster Could Open Sooner Than Expected

If you’re a fan of the classic dark-coaster Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida in Universal Orlando Resort, you’re going to be excited for the newest update on the attraction.

Revenge of the Mummy closed down in January for a lengthy refurbishment that Universal pegged for it to remain closed until late summer 2022.

Just recently, the newly-updated courtyard in front of the attraction was revealed as construction walls were pushed back to just outside the entrance of the ride and it seems that major progress has been made in reopening the beloved dark coaster.

Now, we’ve got more potential good news to report. Screamscape recently posted an update about the attraction that will have Universal Orlando fans excited.

The publication shared that Universal is making preparations to staff the attraction and re-training is set to begin in mid-to-late June.

“While Universal has yet to post an update, the word around the resort is that they are making early preparations to staff Revenge of the Mummy and begin operations re-training on it sometime in mid to late June,” the publication wrote. “This has led to some expectation that they may be trying to reopen the popular dark coaster in time for the busy July 4th holiday period if possible.”

According to the rumor, the attraction may be trying to reopen in time for the upcoming busy 4th of July weekend and potentially well before the original expectation that the coaster wouldn’t open until late-August or even September.

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

While there have been rumors that a retheme is coming to the coaster, in particular the line queue, we can report that as of this past week, the red light and “hot set” theming that was seen in the attraction line is still present. This doesn’t mean that they won’t be changing in the near future, but as of right now, it seems that a major retheme of the attraction isn’t going to happen and that this is more about updating it for the future.

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Are you excited for Revenge of the Mummy to reopen? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?