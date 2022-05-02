Closed Universal Attraction Makes Major Progress, Ride Nears Reopening

One Universal attraction seems to be getting closer and closer to coming back from the dead.

Last year, Universal confirmed that a fan-favorite ride at Universal Studios Florida would be undergoing a lengthy refurbishment in 2022. Revenge of the Mummy is currently closed for maintenance which began January 7, through late summer 2022. Guests have not been able to ride during this time ad while the Resort offers other great attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and VelociCoaster, some fans have surely missed the unique experience Revenge of the Mummy offers.

Revenge of the Mummy is a dark ride coaster experience that is unlike any other. The ride is often one of the Park’s highlights when it comes to attractions, so seeing it gone for half the year is a tough pill to swallow! However, some progress has slowly been made on the attraction as shown in a tweet from Inside Universal (@insideuniversal):

Walls have been pushed back at Revenge of the Mummy, showing off the newly redone courtyard. @UniversalORL

As you can see, the entire courtyard has been opened again after being redone with construction walls being pushed back. No specific date has been given on when we can expect the ride to reopen but Universal has claimed it will come back to life some time this summer. After seeing these pictures, it looks like we could get it back very soon.

Universal Orlando Resort describes the attraction as:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness.

Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

While Revenge of the Mummy is closed, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter,where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

Are you looking forward to this attraction repening?

