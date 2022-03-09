After Two Months Of Ride Closure, Universal Construction Appears Silent

At Universal Orlando Resort, there are a few rides that are currently under refurbishment. According to the website, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, Caro-Seuss-el, Poseidon’s Fury, Kala Tai Nui Serpentine Slides are among some of the shutdown attractions at the moment. One ride that is listed to have one of the longest closures is at Universal Studios Florida, with Revenge of the Mummy.

Universal Orlando Resort releases what rides will be under refurbishment on their website, but we tend only to be able to see the current month and the next. For those planning a vacation or visit farther out, they may be wondering if their favorite ride will be affected by a refurbishment on their visit.

Recently, Universal confirmed that a fan-favorite ride at Universal Studios Florida will be undergoing a lengthy refurbishment in 2022. Revenge of the Mummy will be closed for maintenance beginning January 7 through late summer 2022, so Guests will not be able to ride during that time. Revenge of the Mummy is a dark ride coaster experience that is unlike any other. The ride is often one of the Park’s highlights when it comes to attractions, so seeing it gone for half the year will be a tough pill to swallow!

We do not yet know what the refurbishment will entail, but given the lengthy timeline, perhaps we can anticipate some new show scenes and technology. The attraction was made in 2004, and although it does not feel heavily dated, improvements can always be made.

Universal Orlando Resort describes the attraction as:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness.

Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Although we do not know exactly what is going on with the attraction on the inside, from the exterior it seems that not much has been done. Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) snapped a photo of the ongoing refurbishment and although there are construction walls in place, we can see that the construction on the exterior has clearly not yet begun. However, considering the walls are up in front of the queue area does hint that the exterior is going to see some changes and not just the interior of the attraction. That being said, this is purely speculative at this point.

No visible progress on Revenge of the Mummy so far. The attraction is expected to open later this year after an extensive refurbishment. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/DJoWEiZioi — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) March 9, 2022

Universal Studios Hollywood just reopened their Revenge of the Mummy last month.

One good thing about Universal’s attraction updates is that if they can, the theme parks tend to keep their attraction open during the updates if they are cosmetic. We saw this with The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man and now with Doctor Doom’s Fearfall. Of course, this is not the case for Revenge of the Mummy, however.

That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

What do you want to see changed in Revenge of the Mummy? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!