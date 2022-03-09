Universal Shuts Down 6 Attractions During Demanding Spring Break Rush

If you are planning on visiting Universal Orlando Resort during spring break, it is important to learn what rides will not be working on your trip. During the month of March, especially mid-March, Orlando tends to be bursting at the seams with Guests. As many schools are experiencing spring break during this time, we tend to see families plan their trips.

We previously reported that some Disney Parks, including Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios had already begun hitting capacity in Park Reservations for the week of March 14-19, but we can now report that nearly the entire week is sold out. According to the Disney Park Reservation system, no Disney Parks have reservations available from Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17 as all Disney Park Passes have been reserved. St. Patrick’s Day is on Thursday, March 17 and this is the first week that spring break crowds will make their way to the Parks. Seeing this, we can expect Universal Orlando Resort to have the same demand.

Luckily, Universal no longer has a capacity limit so Guests do not have to worry about getting into the Park, however, they should expect to experience much longer lines and deal with more crowds whether you are visiting Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, or Volcano Bay. In order to curb disappointment, we are taking a look at what rides will be shut down between March 5-20, which is when it seems the most amount of students are experiencing spring break.

Universal Studios Florida

At Universal Studios, only one ride will be closed down which is great news for Guests. Revenge of the Mummy is undergoing a massive closure at the moment for a full refurbishment of the attraction. The ride is not set to reopen until late summer, so spring breakers should be aware that they will not be able to enjoy the thrill coaster.

Revenge of the Mummy: 1/7/2022 – Late Summer 2022 for scheduled maintenance

Islands of Adventure

At Islands of Adventure, there are many more rides to choose from, however, this also means that there are more rides that may be shut down for refurbishment. If Guests are looking to get a splash during spring break, they will have to rely on Jurassic Park River Adventure as the other water attractions are closed. Caro-Seuss-el and Poseidon’s Fury both do not have a reopening date as of now, as both are under a more extensive refurbishment. The odd thing to note here is that Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is set to reopen in February, but is still listed as closed in March.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls®: 1/31 – 2/25/22

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges®: 2/25 – 3/18/22

Caro-Seuss-el™

Poseidon’s Fury

At Volcano Bay, there will be one water slide shut down, which is not bad considering how many options Guests have to choose from. Kala Tai Nui Serpentine Slides are listed as closed in March, however, the slides do not have a reopening date at this time. This means that Guests can still soak in Waturi Beach, brave the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, ride Honu ika Moana, dive into the Ko’okiri Body Plunge, use their Tapu Tapu, and more!

Kala Tai Nui Serpentine Slides

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

