Heading to Universal? Expect to Wait Longer For This Beloved Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic attractions that are fun for the whole family.

Whether you’re looking for thrills like the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, or if you’re looking for iconic attractions like E.T. Adventure Ride, or anything in between, you’re sure to have a great time visiting both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

If you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort any time in the near future, you should be advised that you may be waiting a little longer than normal for one beloved attraction.

There is major construction currently taking place in Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure. In particular, the Caro-Seuss-el is undergoing a major refurbishment. The beloved attraction has been closed for more than a year and there is a gray curtain around the ride as workers continue to fix the roof, which was reportedly damaged.

As a result of the Caro-Seuss-el’s current construction, however, it seems another attraction is experiencing longer-than-normal wait times.

The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train is seemingly currently only running one side of its track to avoid the construction that is happening at the Caro-Seuss-el. It’s unclear how long this closure of one of the tracks will take place, but it is causing wait times to increase as a result.

Universal Orlando’s official description of The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train reads:

A Gentle Journey Above Seuss Landing™. As you wait to board this slow-moving trolley, you’ll be treated to a retelling of the Sneetches. Then, sit back and relax as you wind your way above the imaginative buildings and rides of Seuss Landing. There are two ride tracks—one continues the story of the Sneetches, while the other takes you through the ABCs of your other favorite Seuss stories.

What do you think of the refurbishment of the Caro-Seuss-el? Let us know in the comments!

