Universal Orlando Replacing Roof On Damaged Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is home to world-class and thrilling attractions that are fun for the whole family.

Whether you’re visiting Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure, there’s no doubt you’ll find both rides and experiences that everyone can enjoy.

While most rides at Universal Orlando have been open, one of the most popular attractions remains closed due to damage to its roof.

The Caro-Seuss-el, located in Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, reportedly saw significant damage to its roof and that led to a closure that has lasted several months.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted photos of the roof work happening at the Caro-Seuss-el.

Aerial look at rebuilding roofs at Caro-Seuss-el

Aerial look at rebuilding roofs at Caro-Seuss-el. pic.twitter.com/c4Yziq9CCi — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 10, 2022

The attraction is currently listed as temporarily closed on Universal’s website and there is no announced date for reopening. It is one of three attractions– Poseidon’s Fury and Revenge of the Mummy being the other two– that are currently temporarily closed.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the Caro-Seuss-el reads:

A Merry-Go-Round from the Mind of Dr. Seuss. Not only can you climb aboard a creative cast of Dr. Seuss characters, you can make their eyes blink, ears wiggle and heads turn. Little ones will love this sensationally Seussian twist on the classic carnival ride. If you look up high, you’ll see Horton the Elephant carefully guarding his special dandelion and its microscopic inhabitants. A Fanciful First Caro-Seuss-el was the first carousel of its kind to feature creatures that you control. Animate them by pulling on the reigns or pushing the lever on their necks. A Classic Cast of Characters Some of the characters you can ride include elephant birds from Horton Hatches the Egg, cowfish from McElligot’s Pool, Mulligatawnies from If I Ran the Zoo, and more.

While the Caro-Seuss-el is closed, Universal’s Islands of Adventure still has plenty of other attractions to enjoy including Cat in the Hat, The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Hogwarts Express, Flight of the Hipogriff, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

Do you miss the Caro-Seuss-el? Let us know in the comments.