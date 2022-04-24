Universal Announces Annual Passholders Will Have Their Own Line

If you’re a Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholder (UOAP), you’ve got some new benefits coming soon.

Universal Orlando is home to many thrilling attractions, including the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and there are plenty of exciting updates on the way, as well. Universal Studios Florida will be reopening Revenge of the Mummy this summer after a lengthy refurbishment and a rumored Minions-themed attraction is set to take over the area where Shrek 4-D once stood.

It’s a great time to be a UOAP member and it seems some exciting benefits are coming this spring for annual passholders.

Universal announced the following on its website:

Your Bonus Benefits Are Coming Soon Like extra sprinkles and another cherry, we’ve got some fun in store this spring just for the UOAP family. Things like an exclusive entrance, hotel room discounts, exclusive dining locations, and more. Stay tuned for more details!

UOAP members will have an exclusive entrance, which means they’ll enjoy their own line to the theme parks as well as exclusive dining locations, hotel room discounts, and much more. The timing of when this new entrance might be opened was not announced, but with spring upon us, we should expect to hear more about all the benefits coming to UOAP holders soon!

Universal Orlando Annual and Seasonal Passes are loaded with benefits and perks that let you experience the Resort like a pro. Explore exclusive extras like discounts at some of your favorite dining and shopping locations throughout Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk. Plus, each Pass gives you access to special offers at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels so you can take your visits to the next level.

For more information on Universal Orlando Annual Passes, please click here.

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Are you a UOAP member? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?