Universal ‘Mummy’ Attraction Already Looks Different As Refurbishments Begin

Universal Orlando Resort closed one of its most popular attractions a few weeks ago and refurbishments are heavily underway.

Revenge of the Mummy, the popular dark coaster at Universal Studios Florida, opened in May of 2004 and has since provided more than 100 million rides. However, the attraction closed for a lengthy refurbishment period earlier this month and isn’t set to reopen until late summer 2022.

There has been no confirmation from Universal Orlando Resort on what changes will be coming to the ride, but there was a report last month that some “significant changes” might be made, including changing one iconic scene that may upset many diehard fans.

Twitter user @bioreconstruct recently posted an aerial picture of the attraction where we can see that the pavement is being replaced in front of the building.

Aerial look at pavement replacement in front of Revenge of the Mummy in Universal Studios Florida.

Aerial look at pavement replacement in front of Revenge of the Mummy in Universal Studios Florida. pic.twitter.com/Cj8nLWbaSw — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 29, 2022

At this point, an entire retheme of the attraction doesn’t seem likely but there has been no confirmation one way or another from Universal Orlando. Along the boundaries of the ride, we can report that there is a construction wall up with posters from all of the Mummy films made by Universal Pictures, as well as many other Universal Classic Monsters.

In addition, Sahara Traders– the Revenge of the Mummy gift shop– has temporarily been changed to a Universal Classic Monsters Tribute Store until the attraction reopens this summer.

Universal Orlando Resort describes the attraction as:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness.

Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

In addition to the Mummy’s temporary closure, Shrek 4-D permanently closed and a Minions-themed attraction is expected to take its place.

If you’re visiting Universal Studios Florida after Revenge of the Mummy’s closure and now wondering what there is left to do, the good news is that there are many more attractions that will be open in the Park.

This includes Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit!, Transformers 4D: The Ride, Race through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fast and the Furious: Super Charged, Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, Woody Woodpecker Nuthouse Coaster, E.T. Adventure Ride, The Simpson’s Ride, Kang & Kudos Twirl ‘n’ Hurl, Men In Black: Alien Attack, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts in Diagon Alley, and Hogwarts Express, as well as three exciting shows that are fun for the whole family to experience.

Are you looking forward to the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy this summer?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?