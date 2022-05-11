‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Coaster Reportedly on Its Way to Universal

The newest attraction coming to Universal Orlando Resort is reportedly on its way.

Universal Orlando is currently in the midst of major construction as it prepares to open its newest theme park, Epic Universe, by 2025. The theme park has already begun to take shape and we’ve already seen work begin on the Super Nintendo World, which will have a Mario kart-themed attraction, as well as rumored Donkey Kong and Yoshi rides in the land.

After the Super Nintendo World, however, Universal Orlando has not given any confirmation as to what we’ll see in Epic Universe, but through permits and patents, we do have a decent idea as to what we’ll see in the theme park.

There are widely-speculated rumors that Universal will include both a Classic Monsters Land and another Wizarding World of Harry Potter section in this Park. Just a few months ago, Universal filed a patent for an attraction hinting at the Classic Monsters land and there are speculations that the Harry Potter section of the Park could be related to Ministry of Magic.

Outside of these three lands, the other widely-speculated IP set to be a part of the theme park is DreamWorks Animation. There is a rumored entire How To Train Your Dragon land based on the island of Berk from the beloved movie franchise.

Now, it seems we have more info to pass on about the land that seems to give confirmation for what we should expect at Epic Universe.

First reported by Alicia Stella at Orlando ParkStop, a Bill of Lading for the shipment of a “family coaster” shows a recent shipment from Bremerhaven, Germany to Miami, Florida. The supplier is listed as Intamin Amusement Rides, which is the same company that manufactured the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

This coaster is reportedly expected to be similar to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, but a little more “family friendly,” reports indicate.

In addition to the How To Train Your Dragon coaster, the land is rumored to have a water ride, theater show, and restaurant in Epic Universe.

Are you excited for the opening of Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments!

