New Universal Park Takes Giant Strides in Orlando

Few things are as exciting to talk about as Epic Universe when it comes to theme park news.

This massive, multiple-land project that is coming to Universal Studios Orlando will be huge, bringing in dozens of new attractions and rides as well as the beloved Super Nintendo World expansion that opened at Universal Studios Japan last year. To say we are excited is an understatement.

Recently, we got a closer look at the progress already being made on the huge expansion thanks to bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) on Twitter. Take a look at their pictures below:

Aerial overview of Super Nintendo World construction in Epic Universe.

Aerial overview of Super Nintendo World construction in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/wffUin1kDD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 18, 2022

Aerial look at some of the concrete work in progress in Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe. A crane is raising a form wall. Nearby are footers, pads. Top right is a very interesting set of concrete forms. Behind the crane there is a line of vaults where pipes connect.

Aerial look at some of the concrete work in progress in Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe. A crane is raising a form wall. Nearby are footers, pads. Top right is a very interesting set of concrete forms. Behind the crane there is a line of vaults where pipes connect. pic.twitter.com/Z4W9nC2LcX — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 18, 2022

Aerial look at a recently added concrete plant on-site at Epic Universe.

Aerial look at a recently added concrete plant on-site at Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/eJ7ZHogS0B — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 18, 2022

We recently learned that Epic Universe will be open by 2025 but no official opening date has been announced yet. Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm many details surrounding the Epic Universe other than that there will be a version of Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World. While no official rides have been confirmed, the expectation is that we’ll see a Mario Kart-themed ride and something related to Donkey Kong in this new Park. There are a lot of rumors and theories about Universal also including several Harry Potter-themed rides as well as rides themed to the classic Universal Monster franchise.

See a picture of the supposed Universal Monsters Land below from bioreconstruct again:

Aerial look at what is believed to be classic Universal Monsters land. Blue fenced area is construction staging. Likely to be a future expansion pad for Epic Universe.

Aerial look at what is believed to be classic Universal Monsters land. Blue fenced area is construction staging. Likely to be a future expansion pad for Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/upnpx3Rlui — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 18, 2022

Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal theme Park in the US (and second globally, just behind the upcoming Universal Studios Beijing). The new expansion will house at least 3 big IPs including entries from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Nintendo, which will anchor the whole theme Park.

Are you looking forward to Epic Universe opening in Orlando, Florida? Let us know in the comments below.

