Guests Worried Disney May Be Selling Old, Leftover Cookies

No matter what time of year it is, it’s always a good time to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts. However, spending time at the Parks during the holidays makes them even that much more magical.

During holidays like Halloween and Christmas at Disneyland, the Parks can change drastically from exciting decorations, new food, and entertainment options as well as totally-rethemed attractions like Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion. And speaking of holiday food, one Guest recently noticed Disneyland still has some holiday treats for sale 2 months later.

A tweet from 33_Wonderland (33_Wonderland) capture the moment they realized Disneyland may be selling old cookies:

What month is it? or how old are these? #Disneyland

User @esplanerd commented:

It’s a Presidents Day holiday cookie 🍪 😂

It’s a Presidents Day holiday cookie 🍪 😂 — DERICK (@esplanerd) February 21, 2022

User @ericthomaschu said:

Haha. I thought the same thing. And seeing all that Holiday merchandise still out last week.

Haha. I thought the same thing. And seeing all that Holiday merchandise still out last week. — Eric Chu (@ericthomaschu) February 21, 2022

User @ryansaurus_rex jokingly said:

Getting a super early start on ~Christmas in July~ maybe??

Getting a super early start on ~Christmas in July~ maybe?? — ryanasaurus_rex (@ryanasaurus_rex) February 21, 2022

Disneyland does not stop at attraction layovers when it comes to the holidays. Last year, Disney Merriest Nites included:

Holiday Experiences

Join the fun at 6 uniquely themed parties with some favorite Disney Characters—including Mickey Mouse, Miguel, Tiana, Elsa, Lilo, Stitch, Buzz Lightyear—plus snow moments on Main Street, U.S.A. and even an appearance from Santa Claus himself!

Join the fun at 6 uniquely themed parties with some favorite Disney Characters—including Mickey Mouse, Miguel, Tiana, Elsa, Lilo, Stitch, Buzz Lightyear—plus snow moments on Main Street, U.S.A. and even an appearance from Santa Claus himself! Early Admission to Disneyland Park

Arrive ahead beginning at 5:00 PM and explore the park before the party, no theme park reservation required.

Arrive ahead beginning at 5:00 PM and explore the park before the party, no theme park reservation required. Merry Entertainment

Get into the festive spirit with a special performance of A Christmas Fantasy Parade.

Get into the festive spirit with a special performance of A Christmas Fantasy Parade. After-Hours Access to Attractions

Ride some of the park’s classic attractions—including Haunted Mansion Holiday and Matterhorn Bobsleds—throughout the event, usually with shorter wait times. (Access to Mickey’s Toontown, Critter Country and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will not be available during event hours.)

Ride some of the park’s classic attractions—including Haunted Mansion Holiday and Matterhorn Bobsleds—throughout the event, usually with shorter wait times. (Access to Mickey’s Toontown, Critter Country and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will not be available during event hours.) Character Appearances

Be on the lookout! You may see both rare and classic Disney Characters dressed in their holiday best who will stop by to join the festivities.

Be on the lookout! You may see both rare and classic Disney Characters dressed in their holiday best who will stop by to join the festivities. Festive Photo Ops with Themed Backdrops

Let Disney PhotoPass photographers capture shots—with unlimited downloads of photos taken during the event—against memorable event-themed backdrops.

Let Disney PhotoPass photographers capture shots—with unlimited downloads of photos taken during the event—against memorable event-themed backdrops. Holiday and Event Merchandise

You’ll have the opportunity to purchase holiday merchandise, including special Disney Merriest Nites-themed merchandise available during the event.

You’ll have the opportunity to purchase holiday merchandise, including special Disney Merriest Nites-themed merchandise available during the event. Specialty Holiday Treats and Eats

Feast on holiday treats with a twist! Enjoy event-inspired menu options like hot chocolate and cookies at select Disneyland Park locations.

Have you tried these cookies at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!