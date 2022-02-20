Disney Guest Told to Throw Bag Away, Says “Magic is Being Chipped Away For Money”

When visiting Disneyland, one thing you may notice is all of the security you will go through before entering the Park.

Security can be seen all throughout the Park as well, making sure Guests are safe and protected. Recently, however, a post on social media discussed how “inconsistent” security can be sometimes after one Guest was told to throw their belongings away before they could enter.

A post on Reddit detailed the Guest’s experience, see the post from u/redboa below:

Security: is this a booster seat? Me: yes but we don’t use it. Just a handy diaper bag substitute. Security: you can run it back to your car or throw it away. Not allowed in the park. Me: really? We used it last night. Security: there’s the garbage or you can run it back to your car

The comments were filled with questions, with many wondering why the Guest wasn’t allowed to bring this bag inside. User u/Phased5ek said:

i kind of get it with booster seats since they want to make sure guests aren’t sitting higher than people behind them for the parades and fireworks. it’s like — but not as bad as! — the photo (or video?) posted last month of a couple who pulled chairs away from Refreshment Corner to watch the parade, only to have a CM tell them they can’t do that. our local zoo here in seattle puts on summertime concerts and they are very strict about the height limitations for chairs and cushions in that same regard. it sucks, though, that they are inconsistent about that sort of thing and allowed you to bring it in the previous night.

User u/redboe responded:

Apparently “it’s the discretion of certain cast members “ as to what happens and how. Good example: dropped off by an Uber with your child at the park? Is the car seat allowed in?… it is At the discretion of certain cast members. Blue coat cast members specifically. If they say no I guess the car seat gets surrendered to the gods of garbage and excess

User u/nightcreation said:

I would just go through another security checkpoint. Whoever turned you away for that is an idiot. EDIT: Also, why wasn’t it allowed in? Did they give a reason? I would have never guessed that was a booster seat. Looks just like a normal bag to me.

User u/redboe replied:

I think securities policy is to break Eye contact and talk to their colleagues about nothing when i started asking questions. That’s what happened to me anyway. would have went to another line but we were the only people around. Too conspicuous. I don’t mind security at all. I prefer it actually… But with the recent “let’s chip away at the magic to make more money “ malaise in the air, it’s hard to shrug it off.

Disneyland’s official website lists several prohibited items, some of which are:

Firearms, ammunition, knives, or weapons of any kind

Self-defense or restraining devices

Marijuana or any illegal substances

Objects or toys that could look like firearms or weapons

Fireworks or other explosive or flammable devices

Alcoholic beverages except at the Disney Resort hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (Disney notes that wine may be brought into select restaurants at Disney Springs)

Glass containers, except in Disney Resort hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Horns, whistles, megaphones, or noisemakers

Recreational devices like drones, remote-control toys, skateboards, scooters, bikes, skates, rollerblades. Bicycles are permitted in designated areas within Disney Resorts

You can check out our full list of everything that will get you kicked out of Disney here.

Have you ever been turned away because of an item you were carrying? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!