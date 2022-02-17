After Paying $20 to Skip One Line at Disney, Guest Stuck Waiting 1 Hour to Evacuate

One of the newest implementations at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland is Disney Genie. Disney Genie is a new way Guests can optimize their day, but it has been met with challenges.

Disney Genie+, the paid aspect of the system, allows Guests to use the Lightning Lane when their return time strikes — which has replaced the previously free FastPass lane. Then both theme park resorts have a la carte options where Guests must pay varying costs per ride, per person to ride the attraction. Disney Genie+ costs $15.00 per person per day for Disney World Guests and $20.00 per person per day at Disneyland. The cost for Disney Genie+ is slightly more expensive at Disneyland, and so are the a la carte options. Rise of the Resistance has hit costs of $20.00 per person per ride, which would essentially double the daily cost of Disney Genie+ if Guests wanted to Lightning Lane the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, as well as use the paid system for other attractions.

For costs that rise so high, many Guests expect to be in and out of the ride quickly. Unformatnely, this means missing part of the queue which, in my opinion, heavily adds to the attraction, but will cut down the hour+ wait that comes with it. Ride of the Resistance, although technologically amazing, tends to break down quite often which can pose as an issue for Lightning Lane Guests looking to hop on at their return time, especially after paying $20.00 per person for one single ride.

One Guest recently took to Reddit with complaints after their expensive Lightning Lane tickets left them waiting in line for nearly 1 hour. It seemed that the ride broke down three times while they were in line, which extended what should have been a quick wait, to something much more. The Guest ended up being evacuated and not riding the attraction, it is unclear if they Guest was refunded.

This is as far as we got on Rise of the Resistance before it broke down. We paid for lighting lane, too. It broke down 3 times in the last hour.

And it seems this is a common occurrence. Doorless Chambers also commented on what happened when they were stuck in their Lightning Lane line for the ride for 45 minutes. It seems that the Guest brought up the issue to Guest Services, but it does not seem a refund or compensation was awarded.

We paid for the Lightning Lane a few weeks ago and skipped this preshow and the first transport ship. Went to ask Guest Experience Services what our options were, and they told me that those experiences are “considered a part of the queue, and my Lightning Lane purchase only covers the attraction, which is once we are seated in a ride vehicle.” I then asked, if that is the case why I had to wait over 45 minutes from the time I tapped my Lightning Lane to when I was seated on the ride vehicle… they didn’t have an answer for that one. At least they came up with a creative “company line,” albeit one with many holes.

bagofbones80, however, was once evacuated and got money back after talking to Guest Relations.

They refunded our LL in Disney World when it broke. We had to ask Guest Relations.

