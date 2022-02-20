Baby Spider-Man Stuns Disney Guests, Massive Crowds Hoard to Watch

If you were recently visiting Disneyland, you may have been among some of the Guests to catch a very special performance put on by a very young Peter Parker!

When Guests go to Disneyland, one of the best things is that whether you are at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure, there is so much to see and do, especially when it comes to talking to characters. Fantasyland is often flooded with our favorite Disney princesses like Ariel, Aurora, Snow White, Tiana, and Cinderella, as well as a few princes like Flynn Rider. At DCA, we can see the fab 5, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, dressed in 50s garb. In Avengers Campus, Guests can see the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) come to life with Loki, Black Widow, Ant-Man, The Wasp, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, and more meeting Guests.

Recently, however, one character interaction that stopped Guests dead in their tracks causing quite the commotion was not by a Disney employed performer, but rather, a small Guest in a Spider-Man suit. One video has surfaced on Reddit of a small Guest in a Spidey suit getting into character at Disney California Adventure. We can see the child slinging their imaginary webs at Guests, almost battling them, as other Guests quickly joined in on the web-slinging action!

Fmdjvoice posted the video and noted that the little Guest had even pulled away attention from the real performers!

Little SpiderMan had the crowd going nuts yesterday at CA. He was upstaging Anna, Elsa, and Goofy. This had been going on for about three minutes before my wife snagged this clip.

The child was performing with such gusto, that the massive audience surrounding them seemed to be bigger than the audience Spider-Man gets in Avengers Campus at times, even with the amazing animatronic stunt! While on your way to dine at Pym Test Kitchen or help protect the Sanctum Sanctorum with Doctor Strange, a Spider-Man robotic stunt figure flies above the WEB SLINGERS area of Avengers Campus.

From this, we can easily see the magic that Disney can bring out in all of us, even the adults who were playing around were luckily reminded on how to act like a kid again, thanks to this mini Spider-Man! You know what they say, with great power comes great responsibility. Although full-face masks are not allowed for Guests 14 years or older, nor are costumes unless specifically noted otherwise, this young Guest seemed to be operating outside of those parameters.

Below is a list of the rules and regulations for attire at Disneyland:

Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to:

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

What do you think of this video? Should the little Spidey be an honorary Cast Member?

