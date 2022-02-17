Disney Guests Say New Additions Are “Rushed,” “Messy,” and “Painful”

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are known for their careful attention to detail.

One of the joys that fans have found for years in the Disney Parks is discovering small details on building facades, attraction queues, as well as Resorts that help completely immerse Guests in the magic.

Twitter user Matt (@ST1401toEndor) recently posted photos of an attraction entrance that looks to be Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! at Disney California Adventure where it seems that same attention to detail may not have been given.

The two photos show a side-by-side comparison of the entrance signs. The standby entrance has a light yellow background while the Lightning Lane entrance next to it has more of a faded burnt orange look to it. Even some of the letters in the font look different at the Disney Park.

One of these things is not like the other…what the h*** Disney. Try harder

Many other Disneyland Guests commented on the picture, as well.

User @PixieDustVibes said:

This is absolutely PAINFUL to look at.

User @TrendyTrey said:

This is just rushed and messy.

User @RamosJorgeA said:

LOL they don’t careeee

User @shadowcaster82 said:

Don’t worry, I’m sure the tape will peel off soon. You know they went cheap with that glue.

User @RichardHercher said:

I think we can all agree “Lightning Lane” was a last minute finalization, because no one could agree on a better trademark. Corporations run on abbreviations. “Individual Lightning Lane Sellection”? The Ops meetings must be cringe inducing: “Our ILLS are up 20% over Q3”

User @steevinlove said:

It really feels like they are actually trying for that “held together by rubber bands traveling side show carnival” look.

Many Disney Guests at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have complained about the new Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane additions due to app malfunctions, reservations running out, and miscommunications.

More on Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Park, however, there are two attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disneyland Resort has this available as well, but at $20.00 per day and only three attractions in the “a la carte” section of pay per ride at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Paris also has a pay-per-ride system with Premier Access, and now, it seems that the Disney influence is traveling to more local-based theme parks, which can end up driving up the cost of the theme park experience for Guests looking to spend less than they would at Disney.

What has your experience been like with Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane? Let us know in the comments!

