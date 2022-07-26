Universal Demolishes Remaining Remnants of Beloved Experience

Universal Orlando has demolished the last remaining remnants of a beloved experience.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The two theme parks house many iconic attractions and experiences, including the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, E.T. Adventure Ride, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, and much more.

No matter whether you’re visiting Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure, you’re sure to have an epic adventure.

However, one popular experience recently met its retirement.

Universal Orlando announced that the Classic Monsters Cafe, located in Universal Studios, would be closing permanently after being a staple inside the theme park for more than 20 years.

Now, if you visited the Universal Park and didn’t know the cafe was there already, you’d likely never know.

Twitter account @insideuniversal shared updated photos of the work being done to the building.

*plays “Leave the Memories Alone”* Monsters Cafe demo work continues. @UniversalORL

As you can see in the photos, major demolition work has taken place at the Classic Monsters Cafe and all the iconic features that used to be so evident are no longer seen.

In addition, there are Minion-themed construction walls surrounding the building hinting at what might be next to come to the area. While Universal Orlando hasn’t officially made an announcement, there are strong rumors that a Minions-themed attraction is coming to the area where Shrek 4-D once stood and that the Classic Monsters Cafe will be turned into a Minions Cafe, similar to the one that is already in Universal Studios Hollywood.

While fans of Classic Monsters might not be excited to see the cafe go, the good news is that they are not gone. The Epic Universe is rumored to have an entire land dedicated to the Classic Monsters. When it opens in 2025, the Epic Universe will be the largest Universal Park in the world.

