Universal’s New Rumored Minion Attraction Replacing Shrek 4-D Will Not Be A Ride

Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of making a major change to Universal Studios Florida that has fans waiting with anticipation.

Universal Orlando recently closed Shrek 4-D permanently after the attraction had nearly a two-decade run. Almost as soon as Shrek 4-D closed, Minions-themed construction walls appeared around the attraction, and it seems we have some clarity as construction gets underway what the attraction might look like once complete. At the moment, the IP that will take over is not confirmed, although many are speculating another Minions attraction due to hints left by Universal on social media, and the construction wall decor.

Permits first uncovered by Theme Park Reporter Alicia Stella show that Glidepath Limited is the contractor for the attraction’s installation.

Glidepath Limited installs moving walkways and this confirms rumors that the possible Villain-Con Minions attraction would not be a ride or a show inside a theater, but rather an interactive experience.

While the exact details of the attraction haven’t been released, it seems this will be more like a moving walkway experience similar to what you might see inside of an aquarium. Guests will be moved systematically through the building, using these walkways, and likely will be spotting the minions (if rumores prove to be true) and possibly even helping them along the way in an immersive experience.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions. You can experience Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, RockIt, and much at Universal Studios Florida.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Fobidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more next door at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Are you excited for the new Minions-themed attraction taking over Shrek 4-D? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?