Major Work Underway at Beloved Universal Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is always looking to upgrade, make changes, and add special attractions for its Guests.

As part of annual refurbishments, Universal Orlando is currently in the midst of revamping three water rides this winter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Jurassic Park River Adventure was closed for three weeks in January before reopening. Now, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls has been closed and isn’t scheduled to reopen until February 26.

Twiter account @bioreconstruct recently posted a photo of scaffolding taking over the outer façade of the beloved attraction located in Toon Lagoon.

Scaffolding at Dudley Do-Right's Ripsaw Falls during annual refurbishment. pic.twitter.com/1AJhTe55vR — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 10, 2022

Scaffolding likely means the outer portion of the attraction will be getting a paint job, though work being done hasn’t been confirmed. These seem like major upgrades compared to the annual refurbishments each winter as we have also seen the attraction completely drained.

While there have been rumors of a potential retheme, this will not be the case this time around and these updates seem to show Universal Orlando isn’t planning to change the attraction anytime soon.

The final water ride to be refurbished will be Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges. The attraction is set to close on February 25 and won’t reopen until March 19. Of course, dates are subject to change.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, Revenge of the Mummy closed last month and is undergoing a lengthy refurbishment that won’t see it reopen until late summer 2022. In addition, Shrek 4-D closed permanently and construction is underway to replace it with a Minions-themed attraction.

In addition, Universal Orlando just recently announced that the Epic Universe– Universal’s newest theme park that is currently under construction-– will be completed and ready to open in 2025.

