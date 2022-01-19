Universal Now Selling Props From Defunct Shrek 4-D Ride

Shrek fans have one final opportunity to purchase goods that will help them remember their favorite attraction as it goes far, far away.

Universal Orlando Resort officially closed Shrek 4-D earlier this month after the attraction had been opened for nearly two decades.

As the ride’s final night passed, Universal Orlando fans gathered outside the attraction to sign “Hallelujah” and remember the attraction. Those who attended the final showing were able to keep their Ogrevision glasses.

Now, as the attraction has closed, many props and items from the ride are starting to make their way into shops at the Universal Park for fans to buy.

Twitter user @ExpThemePark shared a couple of photos of Shrek 4-D items that have made their way into the Universal Studios Florida prop shop, including Ogervision glasses and the giant shield that once hung inside the attraction.

The glasses are being sold for $5.00 apiece and the shield is currently listed at $600.00.

Shrek 4-D took Guests on a wild ride with Shrek and Donkey as they race to save Princess Fiona, who had been kidnapped by Ghost Lord Farquaad. The ride was set following the first film, and characters from the sequels– Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek The Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010)— were not mentioned in the attraction.

Now, as the ride has closed, we are seeing Minions-themed walls coming up around the attraction.

The speculation surrounding Shrek 4-D’s replacement is that this Minions-themed attraction taking over the space will be based on Villain-Con, the convention visited by Kevin, Stuart and Bob in Minions (2015). Hilariously enough, the convention in the movie was located in Orlando.

Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are treated to a plethora of thrilling attractions including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

The Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is currently under construction and could potentially open in 2025.

