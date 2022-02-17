Epic Universe ‘Super Nintendo’ Ride Potentially Spotted Under Construction

Universal Orlando Resort‘s newest theme park, the Epic Universe, is currently under construction.

Though originally planned to open in 2023, the Epic Universe was pushed back to 2025 following delays related to the pandemic, but everything is now underway and new developments on the land are happening daily.

While Universal Orlando hasn’t much of anything related to the Epic Universe, a Super Nintendo World has been confirmed and the expectation is that we’ll see Mario Kart and Donkey Kong represented.

Theme Park Reporter Alicia Stella recently shared photos of a brown and yellow track that looks very similar to the Donkey Kong Mine Cart Roller Coaster that has been seen at Universal Studios Japan at a steel company in Utah.

What may be Donkey Kong mine cart roller coaster track spotted being staged at a steel company in Utah. Similar brown and yellow track is being installed at Universal Studios Japan now, which could mean this is for Epic Universe’s version?

While construction on actual rides hasn’t begun yet in the Epic Universe, the expectation is that we could see ride tracks and building being formed in the next few months. If this track is truly the Donkey Kong attraction, then it may be the first attraction built in the Epic Universe.

Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm many details surrounding the Epic Universe other than the Super Nintendo World.

There are, however, widely-speculated rumors that Universal will include both a Classic Monsters Land and another Wizarding World of Harry Potter section in this Park.

The last rumor pertaining to this Park is that there will be a land dedicated to DreamWorks. With Shrek 4-D permanently closing at Universal Studios Florida and a rumored Minions attraction taking over the space, it would make sense for Universal to take advantage of its DreamWorks portfolio in the new Park.

In addition to the attractions, Universal Orlando will be developing a hotel at the back of the Epic Universe and also has multiple plots ready to develop hotels around the area, as well.

